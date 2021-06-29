Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Dune Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,890. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

