Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $342,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 11,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.