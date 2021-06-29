Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

OEPWU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 127,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,131. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

