Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $7,178,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

GPACU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,107. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.