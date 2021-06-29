Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $357,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000.

Shares of EPHYU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 8,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,823. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

