Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Foresight Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOREU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.