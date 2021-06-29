Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

CACC traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.00. 88,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,821. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

