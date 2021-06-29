Credit Suisse AG Acquires 53,083 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $42,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

