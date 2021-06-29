Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,760 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $44,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $173.81 and a 12-month high of $349.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

