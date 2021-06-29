Credit Suisse AG Buys 478,347 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 387.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $38,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,310,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,762,000 after buying an additional 83,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

