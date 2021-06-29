Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 329.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.54% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $49,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

