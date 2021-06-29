Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $128.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

