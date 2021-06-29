Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 212,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE IFF opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

