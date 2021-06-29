Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

AIR stock opened at €107.10 ($126.00) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.88.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

