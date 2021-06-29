Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.52 ($115.91).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.