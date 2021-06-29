Crescent Park Management L.P. Cuts Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184,633 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Denny’s worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after buying an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.