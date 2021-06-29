Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $9.97 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000.

LEGAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

