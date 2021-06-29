Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 88,972 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,972 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 1.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,446. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

