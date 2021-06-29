Critical Analysis: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21% Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cortland Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.57%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.33 $8.26 million N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.44 $22.74 million $0.59 34.58

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cortland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

