Critical Analysis: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 59.65 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.44

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

