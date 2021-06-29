Critical Contrast: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

40.2% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hovnanian Enterprises and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.27 $50.93 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.90 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Hovnanian Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans and title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

