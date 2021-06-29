Crocs’ (CROX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

CROX stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

