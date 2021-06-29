Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 4.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Crown worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.68. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

