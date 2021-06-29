Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $5.03

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00014047 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $580,694.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00663710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,043 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

