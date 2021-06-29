Crust Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.01510903 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

