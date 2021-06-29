CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 279.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,437,000 after buying an additional 504,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

