Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.50. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

