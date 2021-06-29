Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 309.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

