CVCoin (CVN) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $139,305.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

