CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,770 shares of company stock worth $28,038,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $604,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

