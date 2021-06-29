CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,432,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $408,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,770 shares of company stock worth $28,038,085. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

