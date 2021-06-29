CyberMiles Price Up 13.6% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $1.17 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00407347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,564.87 or 1.00111345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00033502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00055123 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.