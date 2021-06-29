CyberMiles Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.02 million and $1.89 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.62 or 1.00062783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00032642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055121 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

