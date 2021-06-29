Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Nicholas Rowley Acquires 385,000 Shares

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Nicholas Rowley purchased 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,025.00 ($72,875.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cyprium Metals Company Profile

Cyprium Metals Limited engages in the exploration of copper projects in Australia. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

