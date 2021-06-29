Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in June

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,263. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

DKILY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.