Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.07 ($103.61).

DAI stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. Daimler has a twelve month low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.10.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

