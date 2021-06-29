Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Danone stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 2,904,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

