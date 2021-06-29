DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $464,773.61

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $464,773.61 and $331.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,327.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.96 or 0.01469862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00448568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00091973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

