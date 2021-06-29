Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

