Dash Price Tops $141.94 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $141.94 or 0.00390506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $408.21 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01398662 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,208,129 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

