DATA Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, DATA has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

