Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $482,825.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00.

NYSE:MSP opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 79.80.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.