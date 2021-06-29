Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $349.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $150.32 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

