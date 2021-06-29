Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Purchases $74,562.50 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 6,250 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $74,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCTH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 1,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.