Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $96,494,810.85 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $96,494,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.