Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

