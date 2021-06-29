Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $65.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

