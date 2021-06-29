Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

