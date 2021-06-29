Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

DWHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.