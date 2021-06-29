Dev Protocol Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00010582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $213,210.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00397030 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

